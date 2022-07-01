Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 448,624 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.24% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,498,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,425.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.30.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $295.41. 4,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,296. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.60 and its 200 day moving average is $371.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.57 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

