Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $375.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $450.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.30.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $299.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $291.57 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.38.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.