Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $375.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $450.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.30.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $299.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $291.57 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,848,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
