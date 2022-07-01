Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

