Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 59.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.21. The company has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

