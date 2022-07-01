Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 89,386 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. 1,529,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,173,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $110.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.