Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $221,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. 3,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

