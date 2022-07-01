Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,013,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.