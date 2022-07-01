Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,794. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

