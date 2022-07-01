Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,505. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

