Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,177. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.97 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

