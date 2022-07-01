Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,738 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

IQV traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.01. 8,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,726. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

