Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.92.

TFX stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.81 and a 52 week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

