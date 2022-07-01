Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 643 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.68. 4,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,584. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

