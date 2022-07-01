MCDEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,199.59 or 1.00005305 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About MCDEX

MCB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

