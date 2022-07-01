Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as low as C$8.23. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 105,206 shares traded.

DR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$265.74 million and a PE ratio of 49.94.

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.54%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.