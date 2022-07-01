Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

