Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,262. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

