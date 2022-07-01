Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $835,435.19

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $835,435.19 and approximately $120.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00214118 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009156 BTC.
- TOR (TOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00428930 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
