Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Shares Down 1.9%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.35). Approximately 108,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 555,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £123.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.26.

About Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

