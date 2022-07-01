Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Shares Down 1.9%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.35). Approximately 108,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 555,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30 ($0.36).
The company has a market capitalization of £123.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.26.
About Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)
