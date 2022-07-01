Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.82.

NYSE MRK opened at $91.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

