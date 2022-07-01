Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Up 3.9%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 3,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

