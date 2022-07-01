Metahero (HERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Metahero has a market cap of $43.27 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,154.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

