Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 1.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 76,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 107,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. The company has a current ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Metallic Minerals alerts:

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.