Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $75.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of MCHP opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

