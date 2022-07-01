MIR COIN (MIR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.89 Million

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $41,759.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.02155562 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00193146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016070 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

