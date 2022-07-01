Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $1.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012058 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00209156 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

