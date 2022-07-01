Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MIELY stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

