Mizuho Lowers Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $45.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIRC. Scotiabank cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

