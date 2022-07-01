Mizuho Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $70.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 69.82.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN stock opened at 25.74 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 52.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $80,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 69.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 141.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,807 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.