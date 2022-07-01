Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.46.

NYSE:MHK opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

