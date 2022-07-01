Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.45 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

