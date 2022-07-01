Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moncler from €68.50 ($72.87) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

