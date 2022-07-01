Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moncler from €67.00 ($71.28) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

MONRY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. Moncler has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

