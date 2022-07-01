Moni Mannings Buys 2,639 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,205.90).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 376.80 ($4.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 352.50 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 486.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 547.59.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.81) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.70) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

