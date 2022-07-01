Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Shares of PTLO opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 51.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.