Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.