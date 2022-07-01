Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

