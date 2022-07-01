MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

