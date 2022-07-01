MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

MSM opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

