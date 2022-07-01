MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $520.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised MSCI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $412.15 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.51.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.