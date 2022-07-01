MultiVAC (MTV) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MultiVAC (MTV) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. MultiVAC has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $345,164.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

