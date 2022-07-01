Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. 3,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $144.52 million, a P/E ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 1.39. Nanophase Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.