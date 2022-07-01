NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 50.9% in June

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 590,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoVibronix by 53.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 77,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 563.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.50%.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

