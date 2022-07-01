Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $152.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,527,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.