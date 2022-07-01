Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) vs. Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Head to Head Review

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 222.18%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Scientific Industries -44.85% -19.16% -17.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$50.31 million ($0.57) -4.72 Scientific Industries $9.77 million 3.73 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Scientific Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Scientific Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

