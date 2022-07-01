nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
Shares of NCNO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
