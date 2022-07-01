Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $269,252.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,273,170 coins and its circulating supply is 19,196,511 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

