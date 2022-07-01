Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.44

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.45. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 456,203 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTL. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $983.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CFO Jason F. Doyle purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,809.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

