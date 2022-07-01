Needham & Company LLC Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $64.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

