Neil Gagnon Buys 6,185 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $67,230.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 365,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,669.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40.
Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
