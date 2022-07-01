Neil Gagnon Buys 6,185 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $67,230.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 365,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,669.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94.

On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 60,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

